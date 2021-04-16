Over 3,500 fines issued to people for organising or attending house parties

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA have issued over 3,500 fines to date to people attending or organising house parties.

Gardaí have issued 718 fines to people for organising a house party, worth €500; and 2,855 fines for attending a house party, worth €150.

In an update of the Covid-19 fines handed out, the Gardaí said that a total of around 20,280 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches have been issued.

Gardaí gave this breakdown of other fines recorded, as of close of business yesterday:

14,650 €100 fines for non-essential travel

1,186 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports /ports

/ports 341 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering

407 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

“These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk,” a Garda statement said.

“An Garda Síochána will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.”

An Garda Síochána reminded people to plan their activities to take account of the new limitations on non-essential travel, ie, travel within your county or your 20km.

The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well.

This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

Gardaí also advised people visiting parks or other public amenities to park legally, as not doing so can block emergency-service routes.

In enforcing these regulations, Gardaí said they have been using ‘the 4Es approach’: engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

An Garda Síochána continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence – Travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: “Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people many of the key Covid-19 indicators are starting to improve. All of us in An Garda Síochána appreciate this.

“It is important now that we continue to do the right things. We need to maintain social distancing, limit our contacts, and regularly wash our hands.