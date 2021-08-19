#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 19 August 2021
Advertisement

36 Irish citizens remain in Afghanistan, three successfully leave country – Coveney

Aoife MacManus is one of the three Irish people who has left Afghanistan.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 7,107 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5526516
Aoife MacManus spoke to the media from Kabul earlier this week.
Image: PA
Aoife MacManus spoke to the media from Kabul earlier this week.
Aoife MacManus spoke to the media from Kabul earlier this week.
Image: PA

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has revealed that the number of Irish people seeking to be evacuated from Afghanistan has risen to 36.

Coveney said an earlier figure of 25 adults and eight dependents has risen slightly, despite three people successfully leaving the country.

Meath woman Aoife MacManus, who spoke to the media from Kabul earlier this week, is one of the three Irish people who has left Afghanistan.

Coveney said it would not be helpful to reveal how MacManus was evacuated as Irish officials are working to get many others out of the country amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, the Foreign Affairs Minister said the Irish government was working with the European Union, the United States and the UK to secure safe passage for Irish people out of the Asian nation after the Taliban seized control.

He added that the majority of the 36 people work for international or non-governmental organisations and some of them are dual citizens. 

Coveney said the biggest obstacle currently is getting people into the airport complex.

NATO and Taliban officials say that at least 12 people have been killed at the airport in recent days, as a result of gunshot wounds or stampedes. 

Related Read

19.08.21 Opinion: Should anyone believe Taliban pledges to respect women’s rights?

“It’s actually very difficult to get people into the airport,” Coveney explained.

“It’s also difficult for some people to get to Kabul from where they are, and then from parts of Kabul to the airport.

“There are checks, run by the Taliban, and then there are large crowds that you have to find your way through to get into the airport, which is predominantly being managed by US soldiers,” he added.

Coveney said the EU and the United States are speaking with the Taliban, but he does not think it would be helpful if Ireland tried to liaise directly with the group. 

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said the EU has ways of exerting pressure on the Taliban as it provides enormous amounts of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“If the Taliban want a relationship with the EU in terms of trade, access, humanitarian relief and so on we need to use those tools,” Coveney said.

The minister added that the Taliban being back in control in Afghanistan after 20 years of a Western presence was an “extraordinary foreign policy failing”.

“We’ve got to focus, in my view, on how we protect Afghans, and how we get foreign nationals that want to leave out, rather than focusing on the blame game,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie