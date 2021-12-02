Dozens of animals - including dogs, cats, tarantulas and parrots - seized by gardaí in Dublin

DOZENS OF ANIMALS have been seized following searches of two properties in Dublin yesterday.
The searches were part of a multi agency operation involving Tallaght Gardaí with the assistance of the dog warden from South Dublin County Council and the DSPCA.
Searches were carried out at two apartments in Citywest, Co Dublin.
Over the course of the search, Gardaí recovered 38 dogs and other animals, which were being kept in inhumane living conditions.
Other animals recovered during the search included cats, parrots, tarantulas, a snake, a scorpion and a millipede.
The animals were removed from the premises and have been taken by the DSPCA for veterinary treatment.
A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
