Thursday 2 December 2021
Dozens of animals - including dogs, cats, tarantulas and parrots - seized by gardaí in Dublin

The animals have been taken by the DSPCA for veterinary treatment.

By Jane Moore Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 1:46 PM
Some of the dogs seized by Gardaí during the search.
Image: Garda Press Office


Image: Garda Press Office

DOZENS OF ANIMALS have been seized following searches of two properties in Dublin yesterday. 

The searches were part of a multi agency operation involving Tallaght Gardaí with the assistance of the dog warden from South Dublin County Council and the DSPCA.

Searches were carried out at two apartments in Citywest, Co Dublin.

Tallaght Animal Seizure 2 The inhumane conditions in which the animals were kept. Source: Garda Press Office

Over the course of the search, Gardaí recovered 38 dogs and other animals, which were being kept in inhumane living conditions.

Other animals recovered during the search included cats, parrots, tarantulas, a snake, a scorpion and a millipede.

The animals were removed from the premises and have been taken by the DSPCA for veterinary treatment.

A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jane Moore
