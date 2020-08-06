€3 million worth of suspected heroin seized and two men arrested in Dublin

HEROIN WORTH AN estimated €3 million has been seized by gardaí and two men have been arrested following an intelligence-led operation in Dublin.

Revenue and gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) seized 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3 million, pending confirmation, in the Dublin 15 area.

Two men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested and are currently detained in Blanchardstown Garda Station, pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at GNDOCB said: “The outcome of cooperation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Síochána, has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking.”