Cabinet subcommittee approves €400 payment to households who host Ukrainian refugees

THE CABINET SUBCOMMITTEE ON the State’s response to the Ukraine crisis has agreed in principle to the a €400 payment for people who take Ukrainian refugees into their home.

The meeting of coalition leaders this afternoon was also attended by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

The final proposal will go to Cabinet for sign-off on Tuesday, it is understood.

There is understood to be some unresolved issues as to what department or body will receive and process the applications and make the monthly payments.

The overall cost of the measure is not yet known, given the unpredictability of how many households will apply for the payment, it is believed.

The new measure will require legislation and a couple of months to process, said sources.

A payment of €400 for people who take Ukrainian refugees into their home was floated at the end of last month.

It is understood the aim of the payment is for it to be used to cover the cost of increased bills.

A number of ministers, including Justice Minister Helen McEntee, have backed the proposal for financial aid for households that take in Ukrainian refugees.

At the end of last month, some 24,708 pledges of accommodation were offered through the Irish Red Cross portal.

There have been concerns in Government that up to half of the pledges received have not worked out or have been withdrawn, with further reports that the Irish Red Cross has had difficulty in contacting people who originally made a pledge.

Aside from pledges from the public, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the Government is securing accommodation for arrivals from Ukraine through hotels, guest houses and B&Bs, as well as State-owned or private properties, which may be suitable for short-term accommodation.