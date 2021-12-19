#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Sunday 19 December 2021
People in their 40s urged to avail of booster as 900 people queue at one Dublin walk-in centre

National Show Centre in Co Dublin has approximately 900 in the queue, and has temporarily stopped others from joining the queue.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 9:22 AM
1 hour ago 16,654 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5635093
The vaccination centre in Citywest Hotel yesterday.
Image: SAM BOAL
The vaccination centre in Citywest Hotel yesterday.
The vaccination centre in Citywest Hotel yesterday.
Image: SAM BOAL

THE HSE IS encouraging people aged in their 40s to avail of a booster vaccine if they can, with walk-in centres accepting those in that age group from today

Four of the 24 walk-in sites open today have closed temporarily due to long queues, and there is a wait time of 1-3 hours at five other walk-in sites.

National Show Centre in Co Dublin has around 900 people in the queue for its walk-in vaccination and has temporarily stopped people from joining the queue, the HSE said. The centre was due to open for walk-ins from 8.15am to 11.15am today, and there are two other time slots scheduled for later in the day.

The walk-in centre in Simonstown GAA Club in Navan, Co Meath has also been closed until 10am. The current queue time there is two hours, the HSE said. Boosters are being offered to people aged in their 40s from 8.30am to 6.30pm at that location.

The queue at the Citywest walk-in centre is “at least” 3 hours long, the HSE said at 9am, adding that the car park is closed and walk-in is at “full capacity”.

The walk-in centre at Simonstown, Co Meath is closed until 1pm, and the current queue time is 3-4 hours long.

People at the Galway racecourse walk-in centre, where there is a two-hour queue, have been advised to “consider returning later in the day”.

Boosters are being offered to those aged in their 40s for the first time from today, as part of an announcement made by the Government this week.

People aged in their 40s can go to a walk-in centre to get their vaccine dose, or wait for the HSE to send an appointment for a booster vaccine. 

The HSE has a list on Twitter of walk-in centre locations, opening hours for those locations, and who is eligible to go to those walk-in centres.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

