#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 18 January 2022
Advertisement

43 people drowned after migrant boat capsizes off southern Morocco

Ten people were rescued from the shipwreck.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 3,461 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5657665
Casa del Mar in Tarfaya, Morocco.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Casa del Mar in Tarfaya, Morocco.
Casa del Mar in Tarfaya, Morocco.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORTY-THREE PEOPLE including three infants died after their boat capsized off the coast of Tarfaya in southern Morocco, Spanish organisation Caminando Fronteras said.

Ten people were rescued from the shipwreck, the organisation’s spokesperson told AFP.

The survivors had called pleading for rescue in the early hours of Sunday morning, and were able to maintain communication for two hours.

“It took hours for the [Moroccan] authorities to locate and save the boat,” Caminando Fronteras said, which tracks data from boats in distress.

Only two bodies have been recovered so far from among the 43, said the organisation, which based its toll on the testimonies of survivors and the victims’ families.

The migrants were making their way to the Spanish Canary Islands, 100 kilometres away from Tarfaya.

The North African country is a key transit point on routes taken by migrants hoping for better lives on European shores.

According to Caminando Fronteras, more than 4,000 migrants were killed or disappeared last year attempting to make their way to Spain, twice as many as in 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The majority’s bodies were never found.

According to the Spanish interior ministry, more than 373,000 migrants arrived in the country by sea in 2021.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie