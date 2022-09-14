The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TD PROPERTIES Several TDs with letting property interests have no rental income listed on them within the Dáil record of members interests, according to an analysis by The Journal.

2. #BANKING AIB has told an Oireachtas Committee that its scrapped plan to turn 70 branches cashless was a “genuine effort to future-proof” its network.

3. #RATHMINES The company behind a controversial LED billboard in Rathmines is to have the brightness of the sign lowered after dark tonight following backlash today.

4. #FREE CONTRACEPTION A new scheme to provide free contraception to women aged 17 to 25 has begun today, following an act being signed into law earlier this year.

5. #PATREON A San Francisco based tech company Patreon has announced that it is closing its Dublin office, just three years after opening in the capital.