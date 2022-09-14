The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #TD PROPERTIES Several TDs with letting property interests have no rental income listed on them within the Dáil record of members interests, according to an analysis by The Journal.
2. #BANKING AIB has told an Oireachtas Committee that its scrapped plan to turn 70 branches cashless was a “genuine effort to future-proof” its network.
3. #RATHMINES The company behind a controversial LED billboard in Rathmines is to have the brightness of the sign lowered after dark tonight following backlash today.
4. #FREE CONTRACEPTION A new scheme to provide free contraception to women aged 17 to 25 has begun today, following an act being signed into law earlier this year.
5. #PATREON A San Francisco based tech company Patreon has announced that it is closing its Dublin office, just three years after opening in the capital.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS