The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: No major easing of restrictions beyond the reopening of schools are expected until May.

2. #ULSTER BANK: Ulster Bank will commence a “phased withdrawal” from the market in the Republic of Ireland over the coming years.

3. #MOTHER AND BABY: Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said there may be a way to retrieve the audio recordings of witness testimony given to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

4. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: Passenger numbers at Dublin Airport declined by 78% to 7.4 million last year due to the impact of the global Covid-19 crisis.

5. #ISRAEL: A new study from Israel has concluded that the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine is up to 85% effective after the first dose.