The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ASTRAZENECA: The European Medicines Agency is “firmly convinced” that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine “outweigh the risks of the side effects”.
2. #STAY AT HOME: People have been asked to stay home this St Patrick’s Day as 2,500 gardaí set to be on duty nationwide.
3. #LEAK: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he “isn’t distracted” from his job and has rejected suggestions he should step aside.
4. #EYES RIGHT: Ireland’s far right have been mobilising on the “privacy-first” messaging app Telegram.
5. #EXTRA SUPPLIES: Ireland is to get an extra 110,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the second quarter of this year after a deal reached by the European Commission.
