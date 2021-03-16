The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASTRAZENECA: The European Medicines Agency is “firmly convinced” that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine “outweigh the risks of the side effects”.

2. #STAY AT HOME: People have been asked to stay home this St Patrick’s Day as 2,500 gardaí set to be on duty nationwide.

3. #LEAK: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he “isn’t distracted” from his job and has rejected suggestions he should step aside.

4. #EYES RIGHT: Ireland’s far right have been mobilising on the “privacy-first” messaging app Telegram.

5. #EXTRA SUPPLIES: Ireland is to get an extra 110,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the second quarter of this year after a deal reached by the European Commission.