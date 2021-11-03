#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 3 November 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 3 Nov 2021, 4:55 PM
26 minutes ago 548 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5591187
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Public health officials have confirmed 3,174 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as NPHET has advised people to reduce their close contacts this winter.

2. #ICU: The HSE has said that scheduled procedures are being cancelled in some hospitals because of the pressure on ICU. 

3. #EFFLUENT: There are 33 towns and villages in Ireland where raw sewage is released into the environment every day because they are not connected to treatment plants, an EPA report has found.

4. #US ELECTIONS: In a blow to US President Joe Biden, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin pulled off a stunning upset to win the governor’s mansion in the US state of Virginia. 

5. #JACKPOT: The Lotto jackpot has been capped at just over €19 million for several weeks now, leaving many wondering why the top prize hasn’t been won in so long.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie