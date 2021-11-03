The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Public health officials have confirmed 3,174 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland as NPHET has advised people to reduce their close contacts this winter.

2. #ICU: The HSE has said that scheduled procedures are being cancelled in some hospitals because of the pressure on ICU.

3. #EFFLUENT: There are 33 towns and villages in Ireland where raw sewage is released into the environment every day because they are not connected to treatment plants, an EPA report has found.

4. #US ELECTIONS: In a blow to US President Joe Biden, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin pulled off a stunning upset to win the governor’s mansion in the US state of Virginia.

5. #JACKPOT: The Lotto jackpot has been capped at just over €19 million for several weeks now, leaving many wondering why the top prize hasn’t been won in so long.