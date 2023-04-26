Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a roundup of five of the day’s biggest news stories.
1. #LANDLORDS: A People Before Profit TD has called for all landlords in the Dáil to abstain from voting on a bill to reduce rents later this evening.
2. #ABORTION: A review of Ireland’s abortion legislation has recommended that the required three-day waiting period to access a termination should no longer be mandatory.
3. #CORONATION: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will travel to London next week to attend the coronation of the UK’s King Charles.
4. #MORTGAGES: Varadkar has ruled out introducing immediate mortgage relief, but says that the Government will examine the measure as part of Budget 2024.
5. #UKRAINE: China will send a delegation to Ukraine with the aim of finding a “political settlement” to the conflict, the Chinese government has said.
