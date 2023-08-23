EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #CHARLIE: Former RTÉ presenter Charlie Bird is receiving hospice care at home, two years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Advertisement

2. #DUNMURRY: Police in the North are treating reports that Nazi flags were placed on lampposts near a mosque in Belfast as a “racially motivated hate crime”.

3. #TV LICENCE: Minister Simon Harris has said he will not be asking his constituents to pay more money to RTÉ without a “clear reform plan” presented by the broadcaster.

4. #COURTS: A 65-year-old tourist returning to her hotel in Dublin was dragged on the ground into a laneway during a “predatory” robbery, a court has heard.

5. #MOON: India has become the first nation to land a craft near the Moon’s south pole.