Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1. #CHARLIE: Former RTÉ presenter Charlie Bird is receiving hospice care at home, two years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
2. #DUNMURRY: Police in the North are treating reports that Nazi flags were placed on lampposts near a mosque in Belfast as a “racially motivated hate crime”.
3. #TV LICENCE: Minister Simon Harris has said he will not be asking his constituents to pay more money to RTÉ without a “clear reform plan” presented by the broadcaster.
4. #COURTS: A 65-year-old tourist returning to her hotel in Dublin was dragged on the ground into a laneway during a “predatory” robbery, a court has heard.
5. #MOON: India has become the first nation to land a craft near the Moon’s south pole.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site