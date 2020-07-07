Council announces tender for proposed 500 new homes in Tallaght

A TENDER PROCESS to deliver a proposed 500 new homes at Kilinarden, Tallaght has been started by South Dublin County Council.

The Kilinarden site has an estimated capacity for 500 homes (subject to planning permission) with the exact number to be decided through planning processes.

A proposed mix for the development includes 60% affordable homes, 20% social homes and 20% private homes, along with a creche, a community building and a park.

The project is expected to be completed within four years from the granting of planning permission.

The Kilinarden site is one part of the allocation of €18 million in 2019 to South Dublin County Council by the then Department of Housing through the government’s Serviced Sites Fund to support the development of three sites earmarked for the delivery of affordable homes.

The other sites will be placed in Rathcoole and the new planned community in the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“This development is a key part of the council’s overall housing plans for the coming years and I very much welcome that we have advanced to tender stage,” Councillor Ed O’Brien, Mayor of South Dublin County, said.

“Over the coming months, a number of projects will be announced of various type and tenure and this large scale mix of social, affordable and private housing will kick start the council’s overall plan for housing,” O’Brien said.

“Most importantly, it brings a step closer the opportunity to house up to 500 families in our county and in an area that is in great need of these homes, this must be welcomed.”