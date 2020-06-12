This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

500 sting operations carried out in two years at licensed premises to see if they'd sell to under-18s

Gardaí carried out 295 Test Purchases in 2018, 164 in 2019 and 84 so far this year.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 12 Jun 2020, 6:05 AM
46 minutes ago 1,512 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5120069
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

OVER 500 STING operations on licensed premises have been carried out by Gardaí using people under 18 years of age over the past two years. 

The practice, known as Test Purchasing, involves a person who is at least 15 years old, acting on instruction by Gardaí, entering an licensed premises to purchase alcohol. 

The aim is to ensure a premises is acting in accordance with the Intoxicating Liquor Act 1988. If not, Gardaí can then obtain evidence for possible legal proceedings. 

Gardaí carried out 295 Test Purchases in 2018, 164 in 2019 and 84 so far this year. 

Independent TD for Donegal Thomas Pringle has questioned Gardaí using Test Purchasing as part of its operations, however. 

“It seems a bit dodgy,” said Pringle. “You’d wonder if the use of underage people is correct or not.”

Test Purchasing, which was introduced in 2010, requires Gardaí to have parental consent to carry out these operations. 

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan this week said that the practice “is intended to form only one part of the overall An Garda Síochána programme for enforcing licensing law provisions relating to persons under the age of 18 years of age.

“I am further informed by Garda management that decisions concerning specific enforcement policies and actions will [not] necessarily reflect local needs and priorities,” he said. 

Senior Counsel Constance Cassidy, who previously questioned the justification for using people under 18 by Gardaí, told TheJournal.ie that Test Purchasing has proven effective. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Despite previous concerns regarding the practice, Cassidy says “there is no doubt that Gardaí nationwide are being extremely vigilant and that it’s producing good results. It’s producing compliance.”

Courts in Ireland, she added, “take a serious view” of breaking licensing laws. 

Licensed premises, too, are “extremely aware” of compliance when it comes to selling alcohol, said Cassidy. “There are very few that have not put in place very strict, rigorous enforcement. But then, to err is human, to forgive is divine and some do fall through the cracks.”

“The licensed industry is extraordinarily highly regulated,” she added. “Everyone has their part to play. The Gardaí, obviously, the licensee, the courts. It seems to be working and working very well.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie