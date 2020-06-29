Gardaí seize half a million euro in organised crime crackdown in Dublin and Cavan

HALF A MILLION euro in cash has been seized by the gardaí in north Dublin and Cavan as part of an operation targeting organised crime.

The operation was targeting an organised crime group who are believed to be involved in large-scale trafficking of drugs as well as money laundering.

Five premises were searched across Cavan and northside Dublin, resulting in a large quantity of cash, valued around €500,000, being recovered.

One man, aged 38, has been arrested and is currently being detained in Navan Garda Station.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll, Organised and Serious Crime said:

“This operation demonstrates the continued determination of An Garda Síochána to target organised crime through stopping the flow of money suspected to be proceeds of crime and which provides the motivation for organised crime groups to trade in drugs.”