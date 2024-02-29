Minister announces legislation to stop student accommodation providers mandating 51-week leases

MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education Simon Harris has announced that he will amend legislation to crack down on the practice of forcing students to take leases longer than their term times.

The Minister said he will amend existing legislation to make it “crystal clear” that when planning permission is granted for student accommodation that the mandatory lease period must be confined to the academic year.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today Harris said he plans to bring the proposed amendment to Cabinet next month.

“Of course the student can extend [the lease period] if they wish, but can’t be compelled to,” Harris said.

Harris’s intervention comes on the back of outrage from students and universities over some accommodation providers forcing students to switch from the standard 40-week lease to a year-long lease.

Earlier this month, The Journal reported that some students in Dublin were told they need to pay on average €3,000 more per year for their accommodation. When asked about it at the time, the Minister said he was looking into the claims.

He said today that he will also write to planning authorities this week and ask if they believe that providers who have switched to 51-week leases are operating within the conditions of their planning permission.

“There is very legitimate issues that need to be considered by the planning authorities,” the Minister said.

When asked today how he would make sure that students don’t see their rents increased as a result of this proposed change, Harris said student accommodation is covered by rent pressure zones which would guard against such an increase.

Responding to the announcement by Harris this morning, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on further and higher education Mairéad Farrell said: “We’ve had many announcements from the Minister, I will be waiting to see action and this enshrined in law.”