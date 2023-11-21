575 people apply for 13 new cost-rental homes in Swords in just three days

SOME 575 PEOPLE have applied to be entered into a lottery for 13 new cost rental homes in Swords since applications opened three days ago.

The new homes were developed by Respond, an approved housing body and service provider, along with the Department of Housing, the Housing Finance Agency and the Housing Agency.

The cost-rental model means that the price of rent is equal to the cost of the build alone.

Tenants are charged an amount that covers the cost of delivering, managing, and maintaining a home only. This means prices are not driven by market movements, making it more affordable, and there is no risk of the developer making a profit.

The 13 three-bedroom houses are located in Mooretown in Swords, Dublin. Rent for the properties will cost €1,654 per month.

Those eligible to apply are people who earn less than €66,000 a year, are not in receipt of any social housing supports and don’t own a property.

Applicants will be entered into a lottery system for random selection. The system will be operated by Respond and those who are selected will be invited to submit documents to verify their eligibility for one of the properties.

Applicants will have to supply all of the supporting documentation within 72 hours of being informed that they have been successful in the lottery.

The income thresholds for cost-rental homes increased from €53,000 across the country to €66,000 for those in Dublin and €59,000 for the rest of the country in August.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the rise reflected the difficulty people are having with high rents.