SF motion to prevent 5G rollout defeated, while party votes to ban balloon releases

A MOTION CALLING on the government to carry out an independent review of 5G rollout across the country has been defeated at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis.

It called for a review to establish the “independent facts” about the possible health impact of 5G rollout.

Another motion calling for the postponement of the 5G network was also defeated.

Earlier this week, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said the Ard Comhairle – the party headquarters – supported the motion calling for the health and environmental concerns relating to 5G to be reviewed.

However, this evening, the membership voted down the motion.

5G is the next step up from the 4G and 3G services offered through mobile phones. It is capable of much faster download and upload speeds. Vodafone was the first network to offer it to customers earlier this year, but many other mobile phone networks are now following suit.

A number of communities have voiced concerns about the arrival of 5G in Ireland, in particular the radiation levels it emits, the impact of mobile masts and associated infrastructure, and the radio waves impact on humans.

Councillors in Clare, Leitrim, Sligo and Wicklow have passed motions raising objections to 5G on health grounds, while protests have been held in towns such as Dingle in Kerry.

Separately, the party membership voted in favour of a motion seeking to ban balloon and lantern releases for marking special occasions.

The motion called on community and campaign groups to find alternative ways of celebrating and commemorating events, stating that balloons have a hugely negative impact on the environment, as well as causing suffering and death to wildlife and sealife.