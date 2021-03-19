Taoiseach says government knows people are 'fed up' as concerns over easing of 5km rule downplayed

The currently Level 5 restrictions are due to be reviewed the week before 5 April.

The currently Level 5 restrictions are due to be reviewed the week before 5 April.

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the government “gets it” and understands that people are “fed up”.

His comments come as doubt is cast over whether the 5km travel restriction will be eased next month amid concerns by some in Cabinet over the country’s progress and the plateauing of case numbers.

While some senior sources have raised questions on whether the 5km rule will be lifted after 5 April, others have told The Journal the speculation is “a distraction” and “bull”.

The current Level 5 restrictions are due to be reviewed the week before 5 April.

Speaking in Cork this morning, the Taoiseach said in advance of the 5 April the government will announce the next phase in terms of what will happen during April.

He would not speculate on what would be eased but pointed out that in his last address to the public, he said the government would look at easing the 5km restrictions, as well as reopening the construction sector, and some outdoor and sporting activities.

“We do understand and get it that people are fed up but I want to thank people. People have been remarkable,” he said.

The work done by the public has brought case numbers down from a high level to “relatively low levels”, he said, while also acknowledging the figures are higher than he would like.

The government understands where people are at, he said, but added that the pressure has been taken off the hospitals because of the hard work by the public.

Clear indications as to what April will look like will be given in advance of that date, he said, adding that the government is “reflecting” particularly on what outdoor activities might be possible next month.

5km restrictions

Sources that have raised concerns about the 5km were keen to highlight that it is speculative and that no formal government discussion or decision has taken place, stating the 5km limit might stay as it is.

Similar to last May, government advice might allow people to meet outdoors, but within their 5km, was one such easing suggested.

However, one senior source poured cold water over the matter today, stating that the suggestions were “bull”, while another said they did not think much of the reports.

The government is understood to be very aware of the fatigue and frustration among the public, and the fact that many are already not adhering to the 5km rule.

Another senior government source said the country is “vulnerable” and at a “crossroads”, particularly after increased activity over last week with good weather, Mother’s Day and St Patrick’s Day.

However, they highlighted that the Government is “conscious of keeping people on board” and of the need for outdoor activity, such as walking, running and the need for outdoor sport.

They said they are concerned that people are taking a chance by having people into their homes, which results in indoor socialising, as it is risking matters, but said they understand that some are doing this as they need it mentally at this point.

Government will link any easing of restrictions to various key indicators, such as the vaccine programme, they said, stating that mid-May will be the key point.

They also raised concerns that the government was slipping back to the verge of “mixed messaging”, which they have been keen to avoid.

Another source said the government must decide if they should bring in rules for people to follow or have a set of rules knowing that whatever they are, people will break them a bit.

Labour leader Alan Kelly has said the speculation around 5km is a diversion and distraction from the delayed resumption of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He said the focus should be on how the 30,000 missed appointments this week can be caught up with.

US vaccine supply

Kelly has also called on the Taoiseach to tell the public if he broached the subject of a loan of some vaccines from the US during his call with President Biden.

The Labour leader said the Taoiseach has been trying to skip the question, asking “why won’t he answer the question?”

“If you don’t ask, you’ll never find out,” he said.

His comments come after the US president announced he plans to send millions of doses to neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada.

The Taoiseach said today that he had a very wide ranging discussion on vaccines with the US president on St Patrick’s Day.

“What he say, what he made very clear to us was, that he was waiting until the end of May to establish that they would have a supply, a sufficiency of supply for the entire US population before they would discuss the sharing out of vaccines and that was a very clear message that he said,” Martin told reporters today.

“He [President Biden] did reference, to be fair, Canada and Mexico,” said Martin.

“Obviously they are very close neighbours and have challenges of their own, particularly in Mexico.

The Taoiseach said the key point he made to the president is the importance of keeping supply chains open for the manufacture and production of vaccines.