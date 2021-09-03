Over 61,000 students set to receive Leaving Cert results at 10am this morning

FOLLOWING 18 MONTHS of disruption in schools, the Leaving Cert class of 2021 will receive their results this morning.

Results will be available to students at 10am on the candidate portal, schools will also be posted a report of the results.

In order to calculate Leaving Certificate grades this year students were given the option of sitting the exams or receiving accredited grades.

Over 90 per cent of students chose to do both, they will receive the better of the two results.

Students and schools will not know today if the provisional result given was obtained through an exam or if it is an accredited grade. However, this information will be made available to them on Tuesday 7 September at 5pm, the same day CAO offers will be released.

Minister for Education Norma Foley paid tribute to the resilience of students over the course of the pandemic. “I would like to congratulate each and every one of the students who will receive their results today.”

“Today is the reward for all your efforts throughout the past number of years.”

Principals congratulated the over 61,000 students receiving their Leaving Cert results today. Paul Crone, Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) said: “The Leaving Cert class of 2021 has shown great resilience and reserve over the past two years culminating with the results of their hard work today. It marks a very special moment in their young lives.”

This year, the written exams started on Wednesday 9 June and ran until 29 June.

Schools have been asked to schedule a time for students to arrive at the school to collect their results and ensure students follow the physical distancing guidelines.

Having Leaving Cert students gather in one place to celebrate their results is not currently advised. Schools also have the option to ask classes of current students not to come into school on results day in order to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.

Appeals

The appeals process is tightly monitored this year, with little time provided to students to apply to see their exam scripts and submit their applications for appeals.

The timeline for applying to view scripts this year will be from 5pm on Tuesday 7 September until 8pm the following day. Students will then be able to see their exam scripts on Saturday 11 September. Schools also have the chance to offer an additional session for students to view exam scripts in the morning on Sunday 12 September.

Students who availed of both the exams and the accredited grades process can appeal grades in either process. While students who sat either only exams or received only accredited grades can only apply for an appeal through their respective method of grading.

Students can apply to appeal their results from 9am Saturday 11 September until 12pm Monday 13 September.

The Department of Further and Higher Education revealed earlier this year that there will be an additional 1,250 places made available on high-demand courses in third level institutions. This does not include the 1,415 additional places announced through the Human Capital Initiative.

Further education

SOLAS, the Further Education Training Authority, has encouraged school leavers receiving their results today to consider their options. They note that further education training (FET) can provide opportunities for students who are unsure of what they want to study, did not receive the CAO points they required or those who wish to pursue a career in a field where FET is the best pathway.

Andrew Brownlee, CEO of SOLAS said, “There are many students who will find that the best, most promising route to their career of choice is a FET course. For others, FET offers a chance to try out an area of learning or career path before committing”.

“For many who may not receive the points required to progress to a chosen university course, FET can offer a route to access that course in a year’s time, with better progression options and a head start in terms of their knowledge of the subject area,” he added.

Senator Aisling Dolan, Fine Gael Spokesperson on Education also urged students to consider options such as Apprenticeships.

“Now more than ever before students can take heart that there is a wide range of routes to the career you want.”

“There are currently 60 Apprenticeship programmes leading to valuable qualifications in areas such as finance, accountancy, laboratory technicians, engineering, heavy vehicle mechanics and healthcare,” she added.

President of the Teachers’ Union Ireland Martin Marjoram today congratulated students and pointed out their resilience during such uncertain times. He reminded school leavers of the wide range of choices available for progression.

In addition to third level options in Institutes of Technology/Technological Universities and Universities, students should also consider the wide breadth of choices in Further Education/Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) colleges around the country.

“These courses offer high quality standalone qualifications with the option of progression to higher education and training upon graduation,” he added.

Grading system changes

Last year’s grading system was mired in controversy over concerns that it was too similar to the standardisation process used in the UK, which saw student grades downgraded based on that school’s exam performance in previous years.

Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed last year that 17% of students’ grades were reduced and 4% were increased based on a framework that involved reviewing the teacher’s grade allocation to each student.

Several private schools in Ireland complained they were unfairly penalised, after the decision to exclude schools historical data was made when they achieved lower than expected results last year.

The controversial historical data of schools will again not be used for calculating accredited grades this year.

