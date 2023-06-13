650 workers at Tara Mines in Co Meath temporarily laid off

650 WORKERS AT Tara Mines in County Meath have been temporarily laid off.

In a statement, Swedish parent company Boliden confirmed that production and exploration at the mine will cease temporarily and it will be placed “under care and maintenance”.

The company said that this was due to “a combination of factors” and described the mine – the largest zinc mine in Europe – as “a high-cost mine”.

“Boliden is working actively to extend the life of the mine in parallel with ensuring its

competitiveness,” the statement read.

“The business is currently cash flow negative, due to a combination of factors including operational challenges, a decline in the price of zinc, high-energy prices and general

cost inflation.

“Tara will therefore be placed under care and maintenance until further notice.

“The decision means that production at the mine ceases and that the workforce is temporarily laid off until conditions of the operation improve.”

The company did not initially give a timeline as to when the mine would resume production.

However, The Journal understands that those affected could be unpaid for a number of months.

A spokesperson for Boliden told The Journal: “We are holding a meeting with colleagues tonight to inform them about the impact this decision will have and will issue a statement after the meeting.”

The Journal also understands that those affected the decision could impact thousands of jobs in relation to other companies that also service the mines.

The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys told The Journal that the Department will now be on standby to assist those affected by the temporary layoffs.