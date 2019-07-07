This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seven-year-old girl dies in 'tragic accident' in driveway of Louth house

The incident happened this afternoon.

By Elaine Keogh Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 5:05 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl has died in an incident at a driveway in Drogheda, Co. Louth this afternoon. It is understood that the car rolled over the child.

The Garda Press Office confirmed that gardai in the town “are investigating an incident which occurred in the driveway of a house in Boyle O’Reilly Terrace at approximately 2.30pm today 7 July 2019″.

“Initial investigations indicate that a seven-year-old female was fatally injured in what appears to be a tragic accident involving a car. The local coroner has been notified. Investigations are ongoing.”

It is understood that a number of children were playing close to the car when it began to move.

The girl was seriously injured at the scene and was immediately taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The hospital complex is directly across the road from where the accident happened.

Elaine Keogh

