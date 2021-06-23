#Open journalism No news is bad news

Three quarters of HSE IT servers decrypted following crippling cyber attack

HSE boss Paul Reid says it could take months before the system is fully restored.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 7:46 AM
CEO HSE Paul Reid.
Image: Leon Farrell
Image: Leon Farrell

AT LEAST 75% of the HSE’s IT servers have been decrypted and 70% of the health service’s computer devices have been restored to use following a cyber attack nearly six weeks ago. 

HSE CEO Paul Reid will tell the Oireachtas health committee today that it will still likely take months before systems are fully restored.

In his opening statement to the committee, seen by The Journal, Reid says that HSE IT staff, supported by the Defence Forces and contracted IT experts, have maintained a “relentless” schedule in working to untangle the ransomware attack.

“There is no underestimating the damage this cyber-attack has caused. There are financial costs certainly, but there will unfortunately be human costs as well,” Reid’s statement says.

I must also caution that it will likely take months before systems are fully restored. Accordingly, I must ask the public for continued forbearance and understanding.

Regarding Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, Reid will tell the Oireachtas committee that “really good progress” is being made.

The statement outlines that over 3.6 million vaccines have been administered, over 2.3 million people have received at least one dose and over 1.3 million people are fully vaccinated.

The committee will also hear that all maternity hospitals should be complying with HSE visitor guidelines, which facilitate visits for patients’ partners in certain circumstances, including during labour, at the anomaly scan and in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). 

27.05.21 Cyber attack will likely cost HSE over €100 million, Paul Reid says

