Tuesday 25 May 2021
Cocaine worth over €92 million found washed up on English beaches

The drugs were wrapped in waterproof bags and attached to life jackets to make them float.

By Press Association Tuesday 25 May 2021, 6:07 PM
13,794 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5448009
A large number of packages believed to contain Class A drugs that were found in the sea off the coast of Sussex.
Image: PA
Image: PA

PACKAGES FOUND WASHED up on the English coast contained almost a tonne of cocaine worth about £80 million (€92,400,000), the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has said.

The drugs, which were wrapped in waterproof bags and attached to life jackets to make them float, are believed to have originated in South America.

They were discovered yesterday by passers-by who alerted local police, who seized the packages and took them to a secure location.

Martin Grace, NCA branch commander, said: “This is a significant amount of class A drugs which we think originated in South America, but we are keeping an open mind about how the drugs washed up here and where the end destination might have been.

Clearly though, losing a consignment of this size this will represent a significant hit to the criminal networks involved.

Two separate consignments of packages were found washed up on beaches near Hastings and Newhaven, East Sussex.

drugs-found-on-sussex-beach Source: PA

NCA officers are investigating the seizures, which are being linked.

Samples have tested positive for cocaine, though a full forensic examination will be carried out.

The combined weight is thought to be around 960kg, which if cut and sold on the streets in the UK would have had an estimated street value of around £80 million (€92,400,000).

Pictures released by the NCA today show several packages lying on a pebble beach.

Grace added: “Our investigation is being assisted by both Sussex Police and Border Force, and is also likely to involve international partners.”

Press Association

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

