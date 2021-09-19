Over 90% of people in Ireland aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated against Covid

OVER 90% OF Irish people over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the highest rate in the European Union, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said.

The latest vaccine statistics show that over 7.1 million vaccine doses have been administered and more than 90% of people aged over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated.

Ireland now has the highest rate of Covid-19 vaccine uptake in the European Union.

Paul Reid, chief executive of the Health Service Executive, today paid tribute to young people for their contribution to the successful vaccine roll-out.

“Younger people have influenced and shaped this country for the better on many occasions over the past few years,” Reid said on Twitter.

“They have done so again. Now over 90% of those aged 16 and over have been fully vaccinated.

“The highest uptake in the EU. Truly remarkable and inspirational.”

Professor Brian MacCraith, head of the vaccine rollout programme, said that around 93% of people over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

“A great response from young people has led to another major milestone in vaccine rollout,” he said.

The latest vaccine figures show that over 3.5 million first doses and nearly 3.4 million second doses have been administered in Ireland.

The majority of people (72%) have received the Pfizer vaccine, a total of 16.7% were given the AstraZeneca jab and 8% were inoculated with the Moderna shot.

Nearly 235,000 people (3.3%) received the single-dose Janssen vaccine.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hailed tomorrow as a “big day” as thousands of workers return to the office for the first time in more than 18 months.

Many businesses are also set to open their doors for the first time since the pandemic began, as restrictions on working from home are eased on a phased basis.

Varadkar also said the Government wants to see remote working become a permanent fixture of Irish working life.

Additional reporting by Press Association