Saturday 31 August, 2019
Trial date set for alleged mastermind of 9/11 terror attacks

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others in Guantanamo Bay prison camp will go on trial in January 2021.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 2:02 PM
27 minutes ago 2,262 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4790505
Image: Hubert Boesl/PA
Image: Hubert Boesl/PA

A TRIAL DATE has been set for alleged 9/11 plotter Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others held at Guantanamo Bay prison camp. 

A military judge at the US Navy’s Guantanamo, Cuba base set the date for the death-penalty trial for 11 January, 2021, according to The New York Times.

The date was included in a scheduling order for pre-trial activities by the military judge, Colonel Shane Cohen, the paper said.

The five will be the first to go on trial in the military commissions established to handle the ‘War on Terror’ detainees who were captured and sent to Guantanamo after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The attacks left 2,976 people dead in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington.

Mohammed, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi Binalshibh, Ali Abd al-Aziz Ali, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi were accused of planning and participating in the plot hatched by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden to hijack four airliners and crash them into New York’s World Trade Center and buildings in Washington.

Two of the planes struck the World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon and a fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers, having learned of the other flights, fought the hijackers.

The five were formally charged in 2012 with conspiracy, attacking civilians, murder in violation of the law of war, aircraft hijacking and terrorism.

Mohammed, a Pakistan native thought to be about 54, is a key figure in the trial. He has been accused of being the mastermind of the 9/11 plot.

He was captured in Pakistan in 2003. Turned over to the US Central Intelligence Agency, he underwent severe torture, including repeated waterboarding, as US officials sought to learn more about the plot and Al-Qaeda.

- © AFP 2019.

