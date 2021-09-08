#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

New 9/11 trial judge won't force it towards end, but wants 'action' after nine years of hearings

The second day of hearings after an 18-month break focused on a review of the judge’s own potential biases.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 9:39 PM
57 minutes ago 1,740 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5544431
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NEW MILITARY judge presiding over the September 11 attacks trial in Guantanamo Bay has said he would not force it toward an end – but that he wanted to see “action” after nine years of hearings.

Air Force Colonel Matthew McCall told the military commissions court at the US navy base in Cuba, that he would not stop lawyers defending 9/11 “architect” Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others from making their case that the men were denied due process because they were tortured by the CIA.

Speaking just three days before the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda attacks, he said he wanted to get moving through the long-running pretrial phase that has already gone through seven judges.

“This case has been going on a really long time,” he told the attorneys, defendants, and family members of the 9/11 victims at the courtroom.

“I feel no pressure to get this case to trial,” he said, amid defence concerns of political interference.

Nevertheless, he said, “I would like to see action”, to move things ahead.

The second day of hearings after an 18-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic focused on a review of the judge’s own potential biases.

Gary Sowards, one of Mohammed’s attorneys, pressed McCall on his personal reaction to the 11 September 2001 attacks, his experience reviewing detainees in Iraq, and his view of the issues surrounding the high-security trial of the five.

“This is a political trial,” said Sowards, saying the government has used its power to mask the CIA’s torture of the five men at secret “black sites” before they arrived at Guantanamo in 2006.

“The effects of torture are always in the room,” he said.

“Their big trump card is national security and state secrets,” he said of the military prosecutors.

Mohammed and alleged co-conspirators Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, who were all in the courtroom for the second day, are accused of terrorism and mass murder of 2,976 people in the attacks.

‘Valid option’

McCall insisted he was open-minded in the case, which could result in the death penalty for defendants if convicted.

He said as a military attorney he had worked in Iraq in the 2000s reviewing cases of detainees before they were placed into the Iraqi justice system.

Most were guilty of nothing serious and deserved release, he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But he said he was not responsible for some who the Iraqis put to death, and others who remained in detention despite no evidence against them.

He called the death penalty “a valid option” in the 9/11 case.

He added that, given the number of death row inmates who have been shown to be innocent in the United States, a sentence of execution demands a “higher standard” of proof.

McCall said the rest of the first week of the trial resumption will involve closed conferences with attorneys on both sides, and head into substantive issues next week.

The defence has readied scores of motions to obtain classified evidence supporting their arguments that the prosecution’s case is tainted by the lasting effects of torture.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie