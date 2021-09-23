#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 23 September 2021
Advertisement

Internal garda investigation launched after 53 more 999 calls cancelled

It comes after it emerged 200,000 calls were cancelled over 12 months.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 6:07 PM
15 minutes ago 1,657 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5556516
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDA MANAGEMENT HAS launched an internal investigation after it emerged more 999 calls were cancelled and not dealt with in a proper fashion. 

The Policing Authority today heard that over 50 calls were cancelled even after it came to national attention that hundreds of thousands of calls had been cancelled over a 12 month period, leading to many crimes going uninvestigated. 

More than 200,000 calls were cancelled over a two-year period between 2019 and 2020, the ongoing garda review this year found, with 23,000 of those classed as ‘priority’ calls. Three thousand of these calls related to domestic violence.

While many of those cancellations were found to be valid cancellations or duplicates, thousands – including a significant number of calls relating to domestic abuse – were incorrectly cancelled. 

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told the authority that a garda had brought the issue to the attention of management and that several officers are now under investigation as to why they cancelled the calls. 

Harris described the issue as “disappointing” and said disciplinary proceedings could be brought against those who cancelled the calls. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The commissioner also said that, judging by initial investigations into the cancelled calls, there does not appear to be a pattern of calls that were being not being answered. There was no evidence to suggest that gardaí were refusing to take calls from certain people or groups, Harris said. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie