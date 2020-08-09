This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'A convinced European': Former Labour TD and IIEA founder Brendan Halligan dies aged 84

Mr Halligan was Labour Party General Secretary between 1967 and 1980.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 2:41 PM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FORMER LABOUR PARTY Secretary General, TD and MEP Brendan Halligan has died aged 84. 

Mr Halligan was an economist before becoming involved in politics in 1967 and played a key role in revival of the Labour Party. 

He served as General Secretary of the party until 1980 and was TD for Dublin South West from 1976-1977. He also served as an MEP from 1983 to 1984.

Mr Halligan later served as Chair of Bord na Móna and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland and more recently as the President of the Institute International and European Affairs  (IIEA) which he also founded. 

Paying tribute today, Ruairí Quinn, IIEA Chairperson said: “Brendan’s contribution to fostering greater understanding of European issues in Irish public life was second to none. For over six decades, serving as a Senator, TD and MEP, he sought to enhance public discourse on Ireland’s European identity.  

“A convinced European, he profoundly believed that Ireland’s interests, and those of its people, were best served at the heart of Europe. It was this belief that led to his vision for an international and European affairs think tank in Ireland, and the founding of the IIEA in 1990.

“We remain as committed as ever today to fulfilling his vision to generate public debate in Ireland on European issues and international affairs.”

