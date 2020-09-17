A dry, sunny weekend is in store with temperatures hitting 21 degrees tomorrow

THE WEEKEND LOOKS set to be dry and sunny with temperatures hitting 21 degrees in parts of the country tomorrow.

Friday will be another dry and mostly sunny day, Met Éireann says, with temperatures ranging between 16 and 21 degrees. It will be coolest along eastern coasts and warmest in the west.

Looking to the weekend, Saturday is set to be – you guessed it – dry and sunny, though feeling somewhat fresher with top temperatures between 15 and 19 degrees.

It will be coolest along Irish Sea coasts with a dry and mostly clear Saturday night in store with only a few pockets of mist or fog.

Although a few showers are possible in the northwest on Sunday, it will be a mostly dry day across the country.

Morning mist will clear, giving way to long sunny spells in most regions. Temperatures will range between 16 and 19 degrees. Doesn’t that sound ideal?

It’s set to stay dry on Sunday evening with clear spells, though mist and fog is expected to form widely in light winds. It will be a cool night with lowest temperatures between 6 and 9 degrees.

Looking to next week, Monday is set to be another predominantly dry, sunny day. However, it looks likely to turn cloudier in parts of the northwest and with a chance of light rain.

Highest temperatures on Monday will range between 15 and 20 degrees.

Unsettled weather is expected as next week progresses as an Atlantic regime begins to take hold bringing rain at times and blustery winds.