Dublin: 14 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
'A great fella altogether': Vigil held for Dublin man attacked near his home at weekend

Paddy Hansard was attacked at around 2am on Saturday morning.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 19 Aug 2019, 9:40 PM
Image: Cónal Thomas/Twitter.com
Image: Cónal Thomas/Twitter.com

A VIGIL HAS been held in Dublin’s north inner city this evening for a local man who was attacked outside his home at the weekend. 

Paddy Hansard (70s) had been having a drink with his partner in his local pub before heading home when the attack occurred. 

He was assaulted at Courtney Place, Ballybough, Dublin 3, at around 2am on Saturday morning. 

Over one hundred locals from around the area, community leaders and politicians gathered shortly before 8:30pm this evening to hold prayers for Hansard, who remains in a critical condition in hospital. 

Prayers and speeches were held outside Courtney Place complex in Ballybough, where Hansard lives, before those gathered laid candles, spelling out his name. 

Ross Dunne, who has known Hansard for 10 years, told TheJournal.ie that “Paddy is the nicest guy” and that it was “just unbelievable what happened”. 

Former Lord Mayor and local councillor Nial Ring, who attended tonight’s vigil, said that the Hansard family has lived in Ballybough for decades and described Paddy as a “quiet and inoffensive man”. 

Gardaí are continuing their investigations into Saturday’s attack.

A man was arrested in relation to the incident but has since been released and a file has been sent to the DPP. 

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Mountjoy Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668601, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda station.

Katherine Reynolds, a family friend of the Hansard family said this evening: “It’s sad. It’s so sad. For somebody to be coming home after having a couple of drinks and for that to happen to them? It’s not on.”

“[Paddy] is a very quiet man, a very, very quiet man. He minds his own business, a great fella altogether. I just hope he pulls through.”

