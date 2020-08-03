'A great hero and a true peace maker': President leads tributes to former SDLP leader John Hume

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume who has died aged 83.

Hume was one of the primary architects of the Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in 1998. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement this morning.

Paying tribute, President Michael D. Higgins said that “through his words, his astute diplomacy and willingness to listen…[John Hume] transformed and remodelled politics in Ireland”.

“John’s deep commitment to these values and his practical demonstration of tolerance and social justice, oftentimes in the face of strong opposition and tangible threats to his person and his family, asserted the fundamental principles of democracy,” said Higgins.

“He and those others who helped usher in a discourse that enabled a new era of civil rights and responsive government that few would have thought possible, have placed generations in their debt, have been a source of hope.”

The President spoke of “how deeply grateful we all should be that we had such a person as John Hume to create a light of hope in the most difficult of times”.

“Whatever the loss to all on this island, to his family his loss is greatest,” said Higgins.

“To his wife Pat, his children, and all those who loved him, Sabina and I send our deepest sympathy.”

'I never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping people'.



Nobel Laureate and former SDLP Leader John Hume passed away last night. We all live in the Ireland he imagined - at peace and free to decide our own destiny.

Thank you, John.





Taoiseach Micheál Martin, meanwhile, described Hume as “a great hero and a true peace maker”.

“Throughout his long life he exhibited not just courage, but also fortitude, creativity and an utter conviction that democracy and human rights must define any modern society,” the Taoiseach said.

“For over four decades, he was a passionate advocate for a generous, outward-looking and all-encompassing concept of nationalism and republicanism. For him the purpose of politics was to bring people together, not split them apart.

During the darkest days of paramilitary terrorism and sectarian strife, he kept hope alive. And with patience, resilience and unswerving commitment, he triumphed and delivered a victory for peace.

“While the 1998 Good Friday Agreement was the product of many people’s work, can anyone really claim that it would have happened without John Hume?,” said Martin.

“He didn’t just talk about peace, he worked unstintingly for peace, at times in the face of the most virulent criticism and risk to his life. He knew that to be a peace maker on this island meant being a risk taker.

It is impossible to properly express the scale and significance of John Hume's life. He was one of the towering figures of Irish public life of the last century. His vision and tenacity saved this country. We owe him and his wife Pat so much. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

“John Hume’s life was one of towering achievement,” said Martin.

“His vision was realised and while illness took away his voice, his presence remains all around us on this island in the form of political stability and he has left us a powerful legacy of peace and reconciliation.

“Such achievement of course meant much sacrifice – a sacrifice shared by his wife Pat and his family but they knew it was for the greater good.

“I extend my sympathies to his wife Pat and his five children Aine, Therese, John jnr, Aidan, and Mo. Their grief will be great but they can take pride in the knowledge that they have shared their life with one of the greatest Irish people that ever lived. All people on this island will give thanks for his life.”

Paying tribute this morning, Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair described Hume as “a political titan” and a “visionary who refused to believe the future had to be the same as the past.”

“His contribution to peace in Northern Ireland was epic and he will rightly be remembered for it. He was insistent it was possible, tireless in pursuit of it and endlessly creative in seeking ways of making it happen,” said Blair.

“Beyond that he was a remarkable combination of an open mind to the world and practical politics. In any place, in any party, anywhere, he would have stood tall. It was good fortune that he was born on the island of Ireland.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, meanwhile, said Hume was “an extraordinary man” and that Ireland “should bow our heads in respect and thanks”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Hume “was a towering figure in Irish politics, who took decisions that were not popular in his own ranks in the pursuit of peace.

“His actions helped to shape the peace process and he was central to the negotiation of the Good Friday Agreement.

“John leaves a lasting legacy and the international and national esteem in which he is held is immense. There is no better example of that than his receipt of the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize,” she said.

Hume, who was born in Derry in 1937, was the preeminent voice of nationalism in the north in the years before the agreement and saw his party join the first power-sharing government after it.

His work in advocating for fairness saw him lead the Civil Rights Movement in Derry in the 1960s and continued as he led the SDLP from 1979 until 2001.

Hume retreated from public life in the mid 2000s with his wife of 58 years Pat speaking about his struggle with dementia.

“For a man who travelled the world non-stop, he doesn’t like being away from home now. He loves Derry,” Pat told RTE’s Miriam O’Callaghan in 2015.

As well as his wife Pat, Hume is survived by five children.