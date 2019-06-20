A man (30s) and teenage girl arrested by Gardaí searching for missing person

A MAN IN his 30s and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of murder by Gardaí investigating a missing person case.

The man is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Portlaoise Garda station while the girl is being detained at Tullamore Garda station.

Gardaí have been searching for William Delaney who has been missing from his home in Portlaoise since 31 January 2019.

A search of the area in Dunmaise, Portlaoise will continue tomorrow morning with the assistance of the Defence Forces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Portlaoise on 057-8674122, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

