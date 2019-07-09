This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A rat has forced the Dáil members' bar to close

It may have found its way in through an old drain.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 7:32 PM
1 hour ago 7,301 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4717890
Image: Shutterstock/Oleksandr Lysenko
Image: Shutterstock/Oleksandr Lysenko

A RAT SPOTTED in Leinster House this afternoon has forced the Dáil members’ bar to close.

The rodent, which is understood to have been first seen by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, made its way into the bar which is exclusively used by TDs and Senators. 

According to an Oireachtas spokesperson, the bar was cleared out and closed earlier this afternoon.

The bar remains closed and the matter is currently being dealt with. 

Leinster House on Kildare Street in Dublin was first built in 1745 and is currently undergoing renovation works. 

The spokesperson added that due to the age of the building it is not surprising that the rat found its way into Leinster House and that it may have found its way into the members’ bar through an old drain. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie