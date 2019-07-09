A rat has forced the Dáil members' bar to close

A RAT SPOTTED in Leinster House this afternoon has forced the Dáil members’ bar to close.

The rodent, which is understood to have been first seen by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, made its way into the bar which is exclusively used by TDs and Senators.

According to an Oireachtas spokesperson, the bar was cleared out and closed earlier this afternoon.

The bar remains closed and the matter is currently being dealt with.

Leinster House on Kildare Street in Dublin was first built in 1745 and is currently undergoing renovation works.

The spokesperson added that due to the age of the building it is not surprising that the rat found its way into Leinster House and that it may have found its way into the members’ bar through an old drain.