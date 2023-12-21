'A terrible shock': Tributes paid to teenager (17) killed in Sligo collision

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a teenager who was killed in a crash between a car and a van in County Sligo on Wednesday.

Ryan Riera Danello (17) from Stoneypark in Ballymote lost his life in the collision which occurred at around 11.40am on Wednesday morning on the Ballymote to Tubbercurry Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. His body was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital, where a post-mortem took place. The male van driver, aged in his 60s, was uninjured.

Ryan was well known in Ballymote having gone to secondary school in Coláiste Mhuire in the town and for the past few months had been working in Elvery Sports in Sligo Town. He had played soccer for Ballymote Celtic and also had a keen interest in cars and surfing.

Describing the family’s heartbreak Ryan’s stepfather Shane Coy, said that the family were still in shock and trying to come to terms with the tragic loss. He said: “It is just so hard to take in and it is a terrible shock to us all and especially to his mother Laura Danello’’.

Advertisement

He added: ‘’Laura came to Ballymote almost 20 years ago from Venezuela and his older brother Alex, who is 26, was born in Venezuela, and Ryan was born here’’.

One local said: ”Ryan always had a smile on his face and would light up any room’’.

Ryan is survived by his mother Laura Danello, brother Alex Riera, father Julian Healy/Riera and Step-Father Shane Coy. Ryan will repose at the Perry Funeral Home, Ballymote on Saturday, 23 December from 12 noon until 1.45pm.

Followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards at St. Columba’s Cemetery.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 918 9500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”