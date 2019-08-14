US rapper A$AP Rocky convicted of assault in Sweden

US RAPPER A$AP Rocky has been convicted of assault and given him a suspended sentence over a street fight in June – a case that outraged fans and sparked a diplomatic spat with US President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old, real name is Rakim Mayers, and two members of his entourage were found guilty of assaulting a 19-year-old in a fight in central Stockholm on 30 June.

All three were in the Swedish capital for a concert and “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground,” the court wrote in its verdict, rejecting the defence’s argument of self-defence. “The artist had also thrown the victim to the ground and stepped on his arm.”

The three men were “not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defence”, the court said.

Mayers was not present in Stockholm for the verdict.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson had called for a six-month prison sentence for Mayers and two of his crew, while the defence argued they should be acquitted.

Considered a “flight risk”, Mayers was held in custody for a month while the case was investigated and throughout his trial.

He was released after the close of proceedings on 2 August, pending the verdict, and immediately returned to the United States.

Fans, fellow artists and even Trump had called for his release – with the US president’s intervention drawing complaints from Swedish politicians.

© – AFP 2019