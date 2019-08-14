This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US rapper A$AP Rocky convicted of assault in Sweden

The rapper was given a suspended sentence.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 2:41 PM
Image: Yui Mok/PA Images
US RAPPER A$AP Rocky has been convicted of assault and given him a suspended sentence over a street fight in June – a case that outraged fans and sparked a diplomatic spat with US President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old, real name is Rakim Mayers, and two members of his entourage were found guilty of assaulting a 19-year-old in a fight in central Stockholm on 30 June. 

All three were in the Swedish capital for a concert and “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground,” the court wrote in its verdict, rejecting the defence’s argument of self-defence. “The artist had also thrown the victim to the ground and stepped on his arm.”

The three men were “not in a situation where they were entitled to self-defence”, the court said.

Mayers was not present in Stockholm for the verdict.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson had called for a six-month prison sentence for Mayers and two of his crew, while the defence argued they should be acquitted.

Considered a “flight risk”, Mayers was held in custody for a month while the case was investigated and throughout his trial.

He was released after the close of proceedings on 2 August, pending the verdict, and immediately returned to the United States.

Fans, fellow artists and even Trump had called for his release – with the US president’s intervention drawing complaints from Swedish politicians.

AFP

