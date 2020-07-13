This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 July, 2020
Accused denies murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe in 2013.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 13 Jul 2020, 1:27 PM
56 minutes ago
Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Image: Garda Press Office
Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Image: Garda Press Office

AARON BRADY HAS entered the stand to deny that he murdered Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe or that he participated in the Credit Union robbery in 2013 that resulted in the garda being shot dead.

Brady told his defence counsel Michael O’Higgins SC that he never admitted to killing Det Gda Donohoe and said that he was at a diesel laundering yard on Concession Road in Co Armagh at the time Det Gda Donohoe was shot dead at a Credit Union in Lordship Co Louth.

Aaron Brady (29) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe, who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

Brady took the stand this morning and has given details of his background, upbringing and time spent as an apprentice electrician and later as an advertising salesman.

O’Higgins began his examination by asking him, “Did you kill Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe?” 

Brady replied: “No I did not.”

O’Higgins continued, “Did you participate in a robbery armed with some class of a firearm?”

He replied: “No, I did not.”

O’Higgins asked: “Have you ever admitted to killing Detective Garda Donohoe?” 

He replied: “Never.”

Brady is continuing his evidence this morning in front of Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of six men and seven women at the Central Criminal Court.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Eoin Reynolds

