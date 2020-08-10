This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 August, 2020
Aaron Brady found guilty of Lordship Credit Union robbery, with jury still considering capital murder charge

Brady was found guilty of involvement in the robbery that led to Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe being shot dead.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 10 Aug 2020, 1:54 PM
1 hour ago 8,397 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AARON BRADY HAS been found guilty of involvement in the robbery that led to Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe being shot dead.

The jury of five men and seven women will continue their deliberations tomorrow on the charge of capital murder which Brady has denied.

At 1.33pm the foreman of the jury announced that they had reached a unanimous verdict on count number two relating to the robbery.

Following the verdict Mr Justice Michael White said he will accept a majority verdict in relation to the capital murder charge if at least 10 of them agree. He asked the jury to return tomorrow to continue considering their verdict.

Brady had denied involvement in the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth on 25 January 2013. He has also pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Detective Garda Donohoe at the same location during the robbery.

Eoin Reynolds

