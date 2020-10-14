#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 14 October 2020
Aaron Brady sentenced to minimum of 40 years in prison for the capital murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe

Brady was found guilty by a jury in August.

By Eoin Reynolds Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 18,382 Views 37 Comments
File image of Aaron Brady.
Image: Paddy Cummins
Image: Paddy Cummins

AARON BRADY HAS been sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Under the Criminal Justice Act 1990 the judge was required to state that Brady must serve a minimum term of imprisonment of 40 years.

Mr Justice White also sentenced Brady to 14 years for robbery, a sentence that will run concurrently with the life sentence. 

Brady was found guilty by an 11 to one majority jury verdict on 11 August this year following trial. 

He was sentenced today in the Central Criminal Court. Special arrangements were made to allow gardaí at Dundalk Garda Station and others to watch the proceedings remotely.

Adrian Donohoe was on active duty when he was killed on 25 January 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Brady was last month convicted of involvement in the robbery of €7,000 at the Credit Union on this date.  

Speaking at a sentence hearing for her husband’s murderer, Caroline Donohoe said no words can express the impact on her life, the lives of her children and their family, colleagues and friends who all loved Adrian.

“We had a loving, happy family, but in just 58 senseless seconds everything changed forever,” she told the Central Criminal Court today.

She visited the scene less than an hour after the shooting and identified her husband’s body.

“I will never recover fully from what I had to see,” she said, adding: “My heart breaks every time I pass there and sometimes I can’t get the images out of my mind for hours. Nothing and nobody will ever replace Adrian in our home.”

Detective Garda Donohoe’s parents Hugh and Peggy, in a written statement read by their son Alan, said the murder was “a waste of a good man for such an evil and pointless act”.

They added: “We visit his grave every week, which is some comfort, but it’s no place for him. He should be here with us living his life.”

Eoin Reynolds

