Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Special arrangements made ahead of the sentencing of Aaron Brady in court tomorrow

Aaron Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe on 11 August.

By Alison O'Riordan Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 10:42 AM
43 minutes ago 5,761 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5231477
Image: Paddy Cummins
Image: Paddy Cummins

SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS HAVE been made for the sentencing of Aaron Brady at the Central Criminal Court tomorrow so that gardaí at Dundalk Garda Station and others can watch the proceedings remotely.

Aaron Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe by an 11 to one majority jury verdict on 11 August.

The 29-year-old with a last address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh is expected to be sentenced to the mandatory term for capital murder of life imprisonment with a minimum time served of 40 years tomorrow.

Brady was also convicted of involvement in the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgen, Co Louth on 25 January 2013. He will be sentenced for this offence separately tomorrow.

Lorcan Staines SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), applied to trial judge Mr Justice Michael White for an overflow court to be permitted for the sentence hearing.

The judge acceded to the application and arranged for the hearing to take place in Court 17 with a live feed into a second court in the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Furthermore, Mr Justice White gave permission for gardai from Dundalk Garda Station and two other parties in the UK and Spain to view the proceedings remotely.

There has been a quadrupling of the use of video link technology between the courts and other places since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

