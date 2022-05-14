Have you seen missing teenager Aaron Donnelly?

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Aaron Donnelly who is missing from Finglas, Dublin 11 since 9 May 2022.

Aaron is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a white Northface jacket, black and grey Northface tracksuit bottoms and grey Nike Vapor Max runners.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.