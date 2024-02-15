Advertisement
Aaron Hill is into the third round of the Welsh Open after a big win on Wednesday. James Crombie/INPHO
Snooker

Cork snooker prospect Aaron Hill earns praise from Ronnie after knocking out Mark Selby in Wales

Hill, 21, won out over four-time world champion Mark Selby.
0
4.3k
1 hour ago

Eurosport Snooker / YouTube

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN HIGHLIGHTED Aaron Hill’s impressive confidence after the Cork youngster knocked out four-time world champion Mark Selby at the Welsh Open on Wednesday.

Hill, 21, came from a frame down to shock sixth-seed Selby 4-2 and book his place in the third round in Llandudno.

“He played really well,” world number one O’Sullivan said afterwards on Eurosport.

“I’ve played him before. He’s a strong player, hits the ball really well.

“He fancies the job. He walks around the table like, ‘I’m here to win’. That puts a little bit of doubt in your opponent’s head straight away.

“Mark wasn’t great today, he was a bit off-form, but you’ve still got to pot the balls and do the business.”

Hill returns to action on Thursday when he takes on Zhengyi Fan with a place in the last 16 on the line.

The Journal publishes the biggest breaking news in Irish and international sport but for all of The 42′s insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting, subscribe here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags