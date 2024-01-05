Senior Irish-based X employee files High Court case against Elon Musk

A SENIOR IRELAND-BASED employee at X, formerly known as Twitter, is taking a High Court case against Elon Musk and the company over allegedly unfair disciplinary action.

Aaron Rodericks, X’s co-lead of threat disruption, is initiating proceedings after a dispute last year that centred around Rodericks allegedly liking tweets that were critical of the company.

In September, Rodericks secured a temporary High Court injunction that prevented the company from taking further steps in the disciplinary process against him.

The High Court injunction was granted just half an hour before a scheduled disciplinary hearing that the company had organised was due to take place.

Rodericks has alleged the process he was subjected to was a “complete sham” and was linked to suggestions he “demonstrated hostility” towards X by allegedly liking tweets by third parties that were critical of the company, Elon Musk, and CEO Linda Yaccarine.

He has said he was surprised by the company’s response given the position it adopted publicly on the right to freedom of speech on the platform.

His lawyers have argued that his suspension was in breach of fair procedures and his contract of employment.

The new High Court filing was issued yesterday and names Elon Musk and Twitter International Unlimited Company as defendants.

Rodericks is being represented by Danial Spring & Co Solicitors.