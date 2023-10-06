Advertisement

Friday 6 October 2023
Google Street View Abbeyleix, Co Laois
# TidyTowns
Abbeyleix in Co Laois named as Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2023
This year, 887 towns competed for the award which has been running since 1958.
21 minutes ago

ABBEYLEIX IN CO Laois has been named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023. 

This year, 887 towns competed for the TidyTowns award which has been running since 1958. 

Abbeyleix, Co Laois was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town as well as Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys also presented a new award today to Cappoquin, Boyle and Ballyshannon TidyTowns groups, recognising their efforts to address vacancy and dereliction in line with the government’s Town Centre First policy.

Announcing Abbeyleix as the overall winner, Minister Humphreys said: “I offer my warmest congratulations to Abbeyleix and all of its TidyTowns volunteers for being crowned Ireland’s tidiest town for 2023.

“This is a truly great achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Abbeyleix and indeed the wider county of Laois.

“Having first entered the competition in 1960, Abbeyleix today continues to showcase all that is good about innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism. This is at the core of what the competition is all about.”

Some of the other big winners on the day include:

  • Geashill, Co Offaly awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Village.
  • Killarney, Co Kerry awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town.
  • Ballincollig, Co Cork awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre

Minister Humphreys also announced a special allocation of €1.5 million in funding to support the work of TidyTowns groups in their continued efforts to make their towns and villages better places to live, work and visit.

Since 2017, the Department has provided €9.5 million in funding to support the important sustainability and other activities of these groups.

The TidyTowns competition is organised by the Department of Rural and Community Development. It has been sponsored by SuperValu since 1991.

