Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Friday 12 August 2022
Advertisement

Medtech giant Abbott to create 1,000 new jobs in Kilkenny and Donegal

The company will build a new greenfield manufacturing site built in Kilkenny city.

By Emer Moreau Friday 12 Aug 2022, 10:11 AM
40 minutes ago 2,397 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5839287
Image: Shutterstock/Tada Images
Image: Shutterstock/Tada Images

US MEDTECH FIRM Abbott Technologies is to create 1,000 jobs in Kilkenny and Donegal as part of a €440 million investment in its presence here.

The company will build a new greenfield manufacturing site built in Kilkenny, as well as expanding its existing premises in Donegal.

The company is a leader in glucose monitoring devices for people with diabetes.

It also makes Covid-19 antigen tests.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Twitter that the expansion is “a big vote of confidence in Ireland’s workforce, and as a place to invest.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar also welcomed the news, saying his goal was to have “jobs in all parts of the country, not just in the big cities.


“This is really positive from the point of view of balanced regional development.

“Abbott is a great company, very much at the forefront of diabetes care in particular.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie