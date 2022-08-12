Medtech giant Abbott to create 1,000 new jobs in Kilkenny and Donegal

US MEDTECH FIRM Abbott Technologies is to create 1,000 jobs in Kilkenny and Donegal as part of a €440 million investment in its presence here.

The company will build a new greenfield manufacturing site built in Kilkenny, as well as expanding its existing premises in Donegal.

IDA Ireland welcomes news that @AbbottNews is to invest €440 million and create 1,000 new jobs with the establishment of a new greenfield manufacturing facility in Kilkenny and expansion of its operations in Donegal. pic.twitter.com/oJn0p9WKVt — IDA Ireland (@IDAIRELAND) August 12, 2022

The company is a leader in glucose monitoring devices for people with diabetes.

It also makes Covid-19 antigen tests.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Twitter that the expansion is “a big vote of confidence in Ireland’s workforce, and as a place to invest.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar also welcomed the news, saying his goal was to have “jobs in all parts of the country, not just in the big cities.

Fantastic news for #Kilkenny and #Donegal today from Abbott. We will continue to work hard to attract this kind of top class investment & opportunities in all parts of Ireland👇 pic.twitter.com/Tx1FYlUkbT — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) August 12, 2022

“This is really positive from the point of view of balanced regional development.

“Abbott is a great company, very much at the forefront of diabetes care in particular.”