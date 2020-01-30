This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 30 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

ABC news reporter suspended over his reporting of Kobe Bryant death

Matt Gutman released a statement apologising for his coverage.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 10:43 AM
1 hour ago 17,388 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4985918
Image: Shutterstock/plavevski
Image: Shutterstock/plavevski

US BROADCASTER ABC News has suspended one of its senior journalist over his reporting of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, along with nine other people, including his daughter Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant. 

The news was first broke by entertainment website TMZ and was quickly picked up by news outlets across the world. 

Matt Gutman, ABC’s chief national correspondent, in his coverage of the accident reported that all four of Bryant’s children were killed.

It sparked immediate outrage across social media over concerns that Bryant’s family and friends might not have known who was involved in the accident yet. 

The news outlet has since suspended Gutman and released a statement to CNN Business saying the reporting did not meet the station’s standards. 

“Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism,” it said. 

“As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman’s initial reporting was not accurate and failed to meet our editorial standards.”

Gutman also released a statement apologising for the piece saying “We are in the business of holding people accountable. And I hold myself accountable for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret.”

“I want to personally apologize to the Bryant family for this wrenching loss and any additional anguish my report caused.

Gutman has been working with ABC news for 12 years and features across its daily schedules.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie