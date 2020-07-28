Gardaí probe 'revenge' attack and abduction in north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN FINGLAS are investigating after a man was beaten and then abducted in north Dublin.

The incident happened on St Margaret’s Road in Finglas on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 20s was set upon by a number of men and was repeatedly kicked in the head before being bundled into the boot of a car.

He was then driven to another location where he received another beating.

Gardaí said the man sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Officers are probing the theory that the man was assaulted after he was accused of robbing a house in the area.

Investigations are at an early stage but gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and have seized the car believed to have been used in the abduction.

A spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault/false imprisonment incident that occurred in the St Margaret’s Road area of Finglas, Dublin 11, on 26 July 2020 at approximately 2.40pm.

“It is reported a man, aged in his 20s, was assaulted by a group of males before being put into the boot of a car and released at a different location.

“Gardaí on patrol discovered the injured male and he was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. His injuries are described as serious but non-life threatening.

“No arrests have been made at this stage; however, a vehicle has been seized for examination.”