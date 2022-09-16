Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 16 September 2022
Advertisement

West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law

The bill will go into effect immediately, except for the criminal penalties, which will go into effect in 90 days.

By Press Association Friday 16 Sep 2022, 10:26 PM
1 hour ago 3,203 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5868854
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol
Image: CHRIS DORST
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol
Image: CHRIS DORST

REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR JIM Justice has signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June.

The bill will go into effect immediately, except for the criminal penalties, which will go into effect in 90 days, he said.

Justice described the legislation on Twitter as “a bill that protects life.”

“I said from the beginning that if WV legislators brought me a bill that protected life and included reasonable and logical exceptions I would sign it, and that’s what I did today,” he said.

The ban has exemptions for medical emergencies and for rape and incest victims until eight weeks of pregnancy for adults and 14 weeks for children.

Victims must report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure. Minors can report to the police or a doctor, who then must tell police.

The bill requires abortions to be performed by a physician at a hospital — a provision that at least two Republican lawmakers have said was intended to shut down abortions at the Women’s Health Centre, which has provided the procedure since 1976 and was the state’s sole abortion clinic.

Providers who perform illegal abortions can face up to 10 years in prison.

abortion-virginia A campaigner raises a placard during an abortion rights rally Source: ALEXA WELCH EDLUND

Shortly after lawmakers passed the bill on Tuesday, Women’s Health Centre of West Virginia executive director Katie Quinonez said the clinic’s lawyer advised them to suspend abortions immediately.

Staff spent Tuesday night and Wednesday cancelling dozens of appointments and providing them with resources to book appointments out of state and funding to help cover travel and the procedure.

Indiana’s abortion ban — passed in August — started being enforced yesterday.

Indiana and West Virginia now join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.

On Tuesday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced a bill that would ban abortion nationwide after the 15th week of pregnancy, with rare exceptions, intensifying the ongoing debate inside and outside the GOP, though the proposal has almost no chance of becoming law in the Democratic-held Congress.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie