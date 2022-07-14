Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 14 July 2022
Advertisement

Official abortion figures for 2021 ‘substatially lower’ than number of terminations carried out

GPs and medics have been asked to review their records.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 8:24 AM
1 hour ago 3,643 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5816713
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly

GPs AND MEDICS have been asked to review their records amid concern that official abortion figures do not tally with the number of procedures carried out.

The request from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly comes after the number of abortions notified to his department in 2021 came in “substantially lower” than in the previous two years.

A total of 4,577 medical procedures were notified to the minister by medical practitioners last year, according to official figures published on Wednesday.

The figure was in excess of 6,000 in the previous two years.

However, other figures from the HSE show that medics made 6,700 claims for reimbursement for second consultations for pregnancy terminations.

The department has engaged with the HSE over the apparent discrepancy in totals.

In a statement, the department said: “Following these engagements, it is reasonable to conclude, based on the information available, that the number of terminations of pregnancy notified to the minister is substantially lower than the number of terminations carried out in 2021.”

Under legislation that liberalised Ireland’s strict abortion laws, medical practitioners are obliged to notify the minister of health of terminations carried out, with the minister under a statutory obligation to report them annually to the Oireachtas.

The departmental statement added: “It is fully acknowledged that 2021 was an enormously challenging year for our healthcare services, not least in general practice, including dealing with the incredible challenge posed by wave three of Covid-19, the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine as a priority public health intervention, the management of the lasting impacts of Covid-19 and the system wide impacts resulting from the cyber attack in May 2021.”

The statement continued that all “medical practitioners who carried out terminations of pregnancy in 2021 are requested to review their records and paperwork as a matter of priority and submit any outstanding notifications”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie